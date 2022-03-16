Ever Wondered Why Kitchen Sink is Always Beneath a Window? Here's Your Answer

When it comes to house design, you may be as flamboyant or as conventional as you want, but certain elements always seem to stay the same. You’ve probably never considered the location of a sink, but when you do, you will see that it’s frequently beneath a window.

While planning a kitchen remodel in the United Kingdom, a British homeowner pondered this about kitchen windows. According to Mirror Online, the person took to the Casual UK topic on Reddit and asked if the position of a sink mattered.

“Realized we can easily move the kitchen sink away from the window to give us more usable counter space. Then I realized, I have never seen a kitchen sink that isn’t in front of a window. Is there a reason for that? they said.

You must be now wondering about where your kitchen sink sits. We always thought it was a design element because it allowed you to look out the window while doing the dishes, but it appears there’s more to it.

More than 200 people commented on the post, with one providing a brilliant reason why sinks are frequently placed beneath a window, citing kitchen experts at KDCUK.

“The simple reason why kitchen sinks have typically been positioned under the window is that the window is, clearly, on an exterior wall," they noted. In terms of plumbing, employing the shortest waste pipe feasible from the faucet to the drainage is not only the most practical but also the most cost-efficient alternative.

It’s also because it receives the greatest natural light. Plus, if you wash dishes by hand, they dry faster. “This is a hangover before the dishwasher," they said. The original poster responded, saying they hadn’t considered this previously, and many others hadn’t either.

