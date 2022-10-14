'Everybody's Tryna Be Me': Chucky, The Doll, Has a Message For M3gan After Its Trailer Launch

The trailer of Universal Pictures’ latest horror offering M3gan is out now. Written by Akela Cooper and co-producer James Wan, M3gan narrates the tale of Gemma (Allison Williams), who happens to be a roboticist. Her work and personal life collide when her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) is suddenly orphaned after a car accident. Though Gemma’s not exactly keen on raising a child herself, she sees an opportunity to test out M3gan in Cadi. Ever since its release, the trailer has garnered a lot of attention. So much so that even Chucky the doll has a message her. Yes, you read that right.

Taking to Twitter, Chucky Retweeted the trailer of M3gan which was uploaded by Universal pictures. In the caption, the scary doll wrote, “everybody’s tryna be me." Have a look for yourself:

The tweet has gone viral and managed to gather over 460K likes. “You look like this, nobody is trying," wrote a Twitter user as he Retweeted the tweet, along with Chucky’s image. Another person wrote, “This is one for the funniest things I’ve seen today." Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, Chucky came out as an ally of the LGBTQ community. The development came in Syfy’s television series, which followed the infamous story of the murderous red-headed doll. A promotional footage shared by Syfy on social media showed Chucky talking to Jake Wheeler, the boy who discovered him at a yard sale. In the footage, Chucky reveals to Jake that he has a child of his own, explaining: “You know, I had a Queer kid." Chucky is referring to 2004’s Seed of Chucky, which sees the doll become a parent after his plastic partner Tiffany gives birth.

