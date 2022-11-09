Everyone Wants India Vs Pakistan Final in T20 World Cup. Can the Universe Make it Happen?

Pakistan reached the finals of a T20 World Cup following a wait of 13 long years after being down and out in its 2022 edition. With the elimination alarms blaring early on, Babar Azam’s team showed immense character and grit thereafter. Three consecutive wins later and the Netherlands upsetting South Africa paved the way for the Green Army to march to the semi-final on Wednesday.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan announced their arrival at the semi-final stage against New Zealand with a bang as the celebrated duo fired in unison in a century stand with each hitting a half-century to set the base for a seven-wicket win. Babar exited after hitting 53 while Rizwan made 57 as Pakistan chased down 153 in 19.1 overs to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Advertisement

Everyone wants an India Vs Pakistan World Cup final now. The only hurdle? The second semi-final where Rohit Sharma’s XI face England on Thursday.

Will we witness another cracker of a contest between the arch-rivals? Stay tuned with these memes.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand lost both their openers inside the Powerplay, and then the dangerman, Glenn Phillips, fell cheaply. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then led the recovery with a 68-run partnership before being separated. Williamson was dismissed on 46 but Mitchell remained unbeaten on 53 off 35 to push New Zealand to a decent 152/4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Pakistan made a superb start with their opening pair adding 105 runs. Mohammad Haris then struck 30 off 26 to all but end New Zealand’s hopes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here