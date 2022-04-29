'Everything is Fine': Reddit User Shares Struggles of Being a 'Married Working' Indian Woman

Being a married working woman in India cannot always be easy. Not every woman is privileged enough to have a supporting family that gives importance to their career. To address the same, a woman took to her Reddit handle and wrote about “Struggles of married working Indian woman." As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now," the woman wrote.

She further mentioned how she works the second shift, which is 12-9 pm, and lives with her in-laws. “We have a maid who takes care of utensils and cleaning but still there is so much work at home. My mil always keeps on taunting me about cleanliness and stuff. She doesn’t take my job that seriously and the job is also bad. I started at a new place 6 months back ever since I joined I don’t feel like showing up to work (btw I am wfh). I am getting frustrated, I don’t get time for myself, whenever I am free I just sleep and no exercise no sunlight," she wrote. She further explained how she finds herself cooking food day and night because her in-laws are old and have a medical condition. In the end she wrote, “idk is it just me or is it normal."

The post has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. While few think that the husband needs to chime in here, others think that this is the sad reality of most women in India. “Your husband needs to chime in here. He needs to talk to his parents and tell them what issues are at hand and how they need to be tackled. If he says no, he basically does not care and give two shits about your struggles," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “This is the sad reality of most women in India. Even thought I don’t live with my paternal grandparents my mom works a lot at home. Maintaining a house is very difficult. I wonder how someone can survive with no free time."

Maintaining a work-life balance is not easy always. Family support is something that everyone always needs.

