'Everything I've Ever Done': YouTuber MrBeast Crosses a Mega 100 Million Subscribers

YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his ambitious projects and quirky challenges. He has now managed to hit a new milestone as his main YouTube channel surpassed 100 million subscribers. According to a report by Variety, in a statement, the YouTuber said, “100 million means so much. I’ve been making videos since I was 11 years old. This number in a way represents everything I’ve ever done in my life and I’m so grateful to everyone who’s ever watched a video. I hope to do YouTube until the day I die." To celebrate this milestone, MrBeast plans on releasing new merchandise through an exclusive shoppable live stream on YouTube. Also, he will upload one of his most expensive videos ever on August 4.

He is estimated to be 2021’s highest-earning YouTuber. His empire includes 18 channels including, the main MrBeast, MrBeast Shorts, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and Beast Philanthropy. With that, he has more than 215 million subscribers and has garnered over 30 billion views till date.

He is known for his ambitious projects. Earlier this year, he went to Africa and dug some wells in villages named Mbouda and Foumbot as people there do not have “reliable access" to water. He teamed up with a charity and built two separate wells which will be able to produce 10,000 litres of water separately. He explains how the first well will be dug under 180ft down and the second one will be dug under 270ft. Everyone needs water for survival. However, many do not have access to it.

The YouTuber also recreated Squid Games with 456 participants. The person who survived the longest wins $456,000. MrBeast’s set included replications of all of the games from the show like Red Light Green Light, the honeycomb challenge, the marbles game, the tug of war, the glass hopping challenge and the final Squid Game. For the final challenge, however, he replaced South Korea’s popular Squid Game with musical chairs so that the Western participants would know the rules. Other than that, the only departure from the show is in the fact that nobody ended up being murdered for losing any of the games.

