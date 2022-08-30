Ex-Adult Film Star to Run For Brazil Parliamentary Elections, Women Rights on Agenda

An ex-adult Brazilian film star, who is among the top Googled women in the country, has declared her candidacy for parliamentary elections. Considered one of the biggest stars of Brazilian porn, Elisa Sanches is one of the candidates in the October elections and intends to use her popularity to reach the Chamber of Deputies for Patriota-RJ.

On social networks, the 41-year-old presenter of the erotic reality show — A Casa das Brasileirinhas — is already campaigning and promises to work for women. “I am a candidate for federal deputy for Patriota Rio de Janeiro. If elected, I want to be the deputy for health, employment, freedom, development, and especially for the defence of women", she said, according to a Daily Star report. Elisa also says that she will present to the elderly and young people.

Elisa joined the centre-left Democratic Labour Party (PDT) of Rio de Janeiro in October of last year, and her inspiration is activist Gabriela Leite, who led the country’s sex worker’s movement before her death in 2013. When Elisa declared her pre-candidacy in March of this year, a surprising move for someone from her profession, people took notice.

Elissa says that she will also campaign for the rights of sex workers and has started her campaign on social media as well as at the grassroots level and is assuring her voters that women’s rights will be guaranteed if she gets a place in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of Brazil’s parliament). She is getting ready to release her authorial biography as part of the campaign. With more than 600,000 followers on her Instagram profile and 460,000 on Twitter, she believes her success in the election is more than likely.

