Ex-Paratrooper Walking Solo Along UK's Coastline Met Partner on the Way, is a Dad Now

Christian Lewis, a solo traveller who embarked on a journey of walking the entire coastline of the United Kingdom, probably did not expect his entire life changing for good. Having started alone four years ago, Chris is now joined by the “love of his life," their baby and a faithful dog.

42-year-old Chris, a former paratrooper, started walking from Swansea, a city in Wales, UK, and hasn’t stopped since. His trip along the coastline became even more memorable for him since he is now a father with his partner who he met in Scotland. Kate Barron, herself was taking her solo-walking trip when she stumbled upon a tent beside the trail.

35-year-old Kate decided to chat with Chris out of curiosity. Little did they know that one chat would turn into them walking their lives together. “I was camping at the bottom of the steps as she walked down. She came over for a chat because she was curious, then she said she had to go and find somewhere to camp," Chris told Metro.

He mentioned that roughly 40 minutes after taking leave, Kate returned again with some fish and chips and stated that she couldn’t find anywhere to camp. And that is how they spent all night talking, oblivious to the attraction building up between them. Things unfolded for the better and a year later, the couple welcomed a baby, who they named Magnus.

Chris, a former paratrooper, has started his walk along the coastline to raise money for SSAFA, a charity for the armed forces. So far, the small family of four, has raised £272,000, or roughly Rs 2.62 crores. The couple is dedicated to finishing the journey and plans to continue this lifestyle after they do. “We are going to settle in the UK for a few years so Magnus can grow before heading further afield. Whatever we do will be for charity," Chris said.

