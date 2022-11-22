Ex-Twitter Employee Roasts Elon Musk With Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Song But With a Twist

An ex-Twitter employee has occupied a spot on the list of trends. A few days ago, the former Twitter employee, Lindsay Crider, posted a music video of herself singing a spinoff of Dolly Parton’s 1980 hit single 9 to 5. The song, based on Twitter’s journey post its takeover by Elon Musk, has now created a buzz all over social media. According to Lindsay’s Linkedin profile, she was on Twitter’s marketing team for four years.

Poking fun at Musk’s order to ban accounts impersonating him or declaring themselves as parody, Lindsay started the video by mentioning that it is totally a joke, a parody and she is not trying to throw shade at anyone. Following this, the song started with Elon Musk’s warning to accept a buyout on not committing to a hardcore work environment. The lyrics of the song referred to long working hours, mass layoffs, and resignations after Musk’s ultimatum to be extremely hardcore and work long hours at high intensity to keep their jobs.

Right after Linsday shared the video, social media users swamped the reply section. One user replied, “Your voice is gorgeous, your lyrics hysterical and hmm, maybe a little shade is ok to throw considering :)"

Another user wrote, “Really needed this Thank you for making me smile Need more of this Keeping going"

A third user wrote, “Tweep Taylor gang unite! (I play an 816, yours looks like an 8 series too, maybe?) well done, I’m jealous of your voice!"

Check Some other Reactions:

Users now fear that Twitter may be on the brink to collapse as several employees reportedly resigned last week after Elon’s ultimatum. After RIP Twitter started trending on the platform, Elon Musk assured users that the platform was pretty much alive. Musk reportedly spoke to several employees convincing them to stay back. However, it was clear as to many employees changed their minds to leave the company.

