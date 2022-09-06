'Excellent Liar:' Dog Sitting in Cheetah Enclosure At New Jersey Zoo Leaves Viewers Confused

A picture that recently emerged on the internet has left netizens scratching their heads as they are dumbfounded by the content in the image. The photo captures a cheetah enclosure at a zoo inhabited by an unexpected animal. Instead of a big jungle cat, inside the enclosure was a dog sitting quietly.

The image was shared by a user on Reddit. The user named u/Davidowicza visited the Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey where he was baffled to see a Labrador sitting in a cheetah’s cage while the cat is not visible. Sharing the image, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Went to the zoo today and I am 99 percent sure that is not a Cheetah…"

Since being shared, the image has received more than a lakh upvotes and thousands of netizens registered their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “When you lie on your resume, you are an excellent liar." Another said, “That is the cheetah’s emotional support animal. Makes this 1000 times more wholesome." “It is a cheetah pet," said one user.

The zoo located in West Orange welcomed these odd-one-out guests a while back. The pooch is named Bowie and is quite a favourite in the zoo. Bowie is companions with Nandi, an African cheetah. The two mammals have been raised together since they were very small.

Sharing his reaction after seeing this peculiar relationship, the user, Davidowica, in an interview with Newsweek, said, “As we saw the enclosure from a distance, I thought it was not a cheetah but was not completely sure what it actually was. Then we laughed when we got close enough to see it was just a happy lab."

Apart from being a supporting companion, dogs are also used to teach bite inhibition to big jungle cats in various zoos, according to a Reddit post. These large, wild animals are raised with puppies in order to train them.

