'Exhausted' Toronto Kid Missing School to Shovel Snow is Everyone's 2022 Mood

‘Exhausted’ Toronto boy Carter Trozollo is a whole mood and we best hope this doesn’t set the tone for the rest of 2022. Carter is one jaded, world-weary 9-year-old who’s learning some life lessons the hard way- that even though a snowy day might be cool, by the end of it, there’s a whole lot of shovelling to be done and that is no fun. Carter recently became the new friendly (?) neighbourhood superhero on his block after he was tasked with shovelling snow throughout the area after it was hit by a massive snowstorm. When stopped by a CTV News representative, Carter did not pull his punches. Since there was no machine to move the snow, Carter said with a dramatic sigh that his work has been “tiring". “I really wish I was in school right now," he explains through his exhaustion. The clip from CTV News revealed that Carter wasn’t just clearing the snow around his house but also for “neighbours, friends, people I even don’t know" as tiredly explained by him.

With great power comes great responsibility, and Carter is now a bit of an Internet sensation. He’s being dubbed the ‘exhausted Toronto kid’ all over Twitter. CTV News seemed to have decided to label him ‘exhausted’ just under his name ticker on the viral clip and people on social media have been quick to pick that up.

Singer Sara Bareilles was also taken in by Carter’s unique personality. His mom replied to her tweet.

“Carter is a treasure. He speaks for OUR exhaustion, but not always from shoveling snow….What this smart, cutie-pie(sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

“I’ve been Carter Trozollo for more years than I want to think about. Who is going to tell him that this is a preview of his life to come?" wrote another Twitter user, and it just goes to show how many people in the world are currently tired to the bone.

Toronto District School Board showed up for Carter on Twitter. “We can’t wait to have you back at school, Carter. Thank you for helping neighbours, friends and even people you don’t know! *sighs*" they wrote.

What does Carter have to say about his meteoric rise to fame? He told CTV News that he just wanted Justin Beiber to see his video. Till then, Carter remains exhausted and honestly, same.

