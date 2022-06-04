'Expensive Chaat': This Twitter User Ate Bhelpuri Packed in Someone's Printed Call Records

A Twitter user, Prerna Lidhoo, shared a photo of herself eating bhelpuri from out of a paper container made out of someone’s itemised call records. As per the photo, the printed call record belongs to one Mr Sandeep Rane and suffice it to say, jokes were made at his expense. The issue at hand is not all that funny, however, since Twitter users deemed it rather telling of the status of “data privacy" in the country. Lidhoo also quipped that Rane should be asked about what really happened there, since she already had his contact number. There were many theories floating around as to what led to this curious turn of events.

No one knows who is to blame in this scenario, but at least the bhelpuri concerned was tasty.

That’s a case of rather expensive chaat and (phone) chats right there.

