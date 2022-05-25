Expert Debunks Myths around On-screen Portrayal of Forensic Psychiatrists in Crime Dramas

Creators have, time and again, used forensic psychiatrists as fodder for movies and TV shows falling under the genre of mystery and horror. Silence of the Lambs and Criminal Minds are some of the most popular examples of movies where notorious serial killers and their interactions with mental health experts are shown. But such shows lack the accuracy in details and a real-life forensic psychiatrist recently highlighted these fallacies.

Dr Sohom Das has 11 years of experience in interacting with some of the scariest serial killers and meeting them at detention centres and mental institutions. Dr Das explained that what people witness on screen is hardly accurate and is bent according to the plot of the movie or show.

“I think there are a lot of misconceptions on TV. One thing is that there seems to be this belief that forensic psychiatrists solve crimes or catch criminals but we have nothing to do with that," Dr Das told Mirror. He further said that their real job is to assess the criminals caught and analyse whether they should be sent to prison or a psychiatric hospital.

Another aspect that Dr Das threw light on was the attempts of a criminal to reduce jail time by using the plea of insanity that has also been used in TV shows and movies. Dr Das clarified that he has come across many instances where people fake psychosis to try to prevent getting behind bars.

“You take it on a case-by-case basis, but actually it is quite easy to see when people are faking mental illness," he said. “If people tell me they’re hearing voices and cannot function, but they have got no signs and there is no evidence of this in their medical records, then I become suspicious."

However, having said that, Dr Das did mention an exception where an 18-year-old girl had murdered her two-year-old nephew in a “flash of psychosis." Dr Das was shocked to see that she did a heinous crime without having a history of issues of mental health.

