Home » News » Buzz » Expert 'GeoGuessr' Can Tell a Country Just by Looking at Trees or Roads on Google Maps

Expert 'GeoGuessr' Can Tell a Country Just by Looking at Trees or Roads on Google Maps

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 17:30 IST

Ludwig blindfolded Rainbolt while he (Ludwig) watched the location on Street View and gave Rainbolt clues. (Credits: YouTube/Ludwig)
Ludwig blindfolded Rainbolt while he (Ludwig) watched the location on Street View and gave Rainbolt clues. (Credits: YouTube/Ludwig)

YouTuber Ludwig decided to spice it up when he teamed up with expert GeoGuessr, 23-year-old Trevor Rainbolt.

Advertisement

Imagine looking at a nondescript stretch of land on Google Maps’ Street View and being able to guess just where you are with nothing to go off of but that information. Sound like a superpower? Well, the more you know. GeoGuessrs are a growing community of people with precisely this skill. As per a New York Times report, you are shown any part of the world on Google Maps’ Street View and have to guess where the place is; the closer your guess goes, the more points you earn in the GeoGuessr game.

YouTuber Ludwig decided to spice it up when he teamed up with expert GeoGuessr, 23-year-old Trevor Rainbolt. Ludwig blindfolded Rainbolt while he (Ludwig) watched the location on Street View and gave Rainbolt clues. Rainbolt had to guess where the place was based just on those clues.

Advertisement

“This is great content because Lud’s clues make it seem like he’s also blind [sic]," a viewer commented. “The guy is an absolute mad lad - he can detect countries based on poles and flowers, very poggers," wrote another. Another quipped:

RELATED NEWS

spawns on random empty bridge surrounded by trees

Me: “Where tf…. [sic]"

Rainbolt: “I’m so dumb, we’re in Malaysia. Should’ve gotten that sooner"

Me: Pfft yea obviously bro. Everyone knows that’s Malaysia duh."

It’s no big deal for Rainbolt. He can pull feats like this just by looking at the dirt in a location.

He can do it in 0.1 second and going off of pixelated and half-images.

Advertisement

He can casually memorise the craters on the moon, by the way.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’m some genius. It’s like a magician. To the magician, the trick is easy, but to everyone else, it’s a lot harder," Rainbolt humbly told New York Times. Believe it or not, Rainbolt is not the top GeoGuessr in the world. A Dutch teenager called GeoStique or a French player who goes by Blinky are the usual contenders for the top spot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: July 09, 2022, 17:30 IST
last updated: July 09, 2022, 17:30 IST