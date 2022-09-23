Extraordinary Family: The Story Of Three Sisters Who Share The Same Husband

We all have heard this saying that a woman can share everything but her husband and his love with anyone else. But recently a woman not only changed this perspective, she happily made her sisters part of the family. And the three of them are thankful to each other.

Although it might sound unbelievable, yes, a woman lives happily with her sisters, who are also married to the same man, in the same house. Neither the sisters’ fight nor do they quarrel. They share their love for each other, and no one has complaints about their husband.

In the video, Christine, the first wife, not only shares the love of her husband, Ombeni but also made her sisters the second and third wives of her husband. In the clip, Christine says she is proud of her move and is happy that her husband takes great care of each of them and manages everyone well, and also loves all of them equally. The three of them live happily in a house together.

Ombeni lives in a kutcha house with his family of three wives and 10 children, who run the family with utmost harmony. Ombeni handles the responsibility of all of them alone. It is a shock to believe that despite facing difficulties in maintaining such a large family living in extreme poverty, everyone is satisfied. No one has any complaints against anyone.

When it came to Christine, who had to get her husband married for the second time to her sister, she did not object but happily agreed.

Seeing the video, viewers had their minds blown. One of them commented, “May them grow together with love and happiness, may they never luck anything in Jesus name grow healthy pretty kids God is around everywhere." While another one said, “ As long as the kids are taken care of and they are healthy and happy good for them." “ Happy for them." penned another user.

Overall, the viewers are watching the video on loop and it garnered 88,616 views on YouTube.

