Extreme Drought Reveals Whole City Submerged Under Iraq's Tigris River

Climate Change, despite entailing some dire consequences, also results in elements of the past buried deep under the weight of time. One such discovery came forward on its own as the water from the Mosul reservoir dried up due to high temperatures prevalent in Iraq. A 3400-year-old city revealed itself that was once located on the Tigris River, belonging to Mittani, an Indo-Iranian empire of northern Mesopotamia.

A team of Kurdish and German researchers uncovered the city after an extreme drought hit Iraq and dried up the waters from the largest reservoir in the country. Being one of the worst victims of climate change, Iraq had to relocate water from the Mosul Dam to prevent crops from drying out.

During the city’s excavation, archaeologists discovered a palace, along with several other large buildings. The buildings also included multi-storey edifices used for storage purposes and industrial complexes.

The discovery stunned researchers with the well-preserved states of the walls. It was surprising since the city is believed to have been destroyed in an earthquake around 1350 BC. Another factor that astonished archaeologists was that the condition was quite good even after the walls, made out of sun-dried mud bricks, were underwater for over 40 years.

The most cherished element from the city’s discovery was the five ceramic vessels that contained over 100 cuneiform tablets’ archives. Many of the tablets, which researchers believe, maybe letters, are still in their clay envelopes. “It is close to a miracle that cuneiform tablets made of unfired clay survived so many decades underwater,” said Prof Peter Pfalzner, University of Tubingen, in a statement.

Talking about the marvellous excavation at the Tigris River, Prof Ivana Puljiz, University of Freiburg, said, “The huge magazine building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region. The excavation results show that the site was an important centre in the Mittani Empire.”

The excavated elements of the city are now covered with tight-fitting plastic sheets to avert any further damage. The plastic sheet is used to protect the unbaked clay artefacts. The rest of the site is now submerged in the water again.

