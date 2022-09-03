Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Has Twitter Bringing Out the Popcorn Once More

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 dropped on Netflix and also surprised viewers with a cross-over no one saw coming. In came Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking, there to find a partner for Seema Sajdeh, who recently got divorced from Sohail Khan. Apart from explaining why they divorced, Seema also said that she might like women, before adding that she was joking. Maheep Kapoor revealed that husband Sanjay Kapoor had once cheated on her.

The season, predictably, contains plenty of fodder for Twitter to have a field day. Gauri Khan’s cameo got much love from Twitterati.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah, and Karan Johar have cameos.

