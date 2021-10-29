Facebook Changed Company Name to 'Meta' and the Memes also Metamorphosed

Mark Zuckerberg really pulled off a “I’m on the next level, yeah. I know you heard about it," as the rest of the world watched. Late on Thursday night, Facebook’s CEO and founder, Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta.’ The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand (which was not FACEBOOK in all capitals). It added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

“I think we’re basically moving from being Facebook first as a company to being metaverse first," Facebook-now-Meta’s CEO, Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview. On its own site, Facebook…err, Meta, describes the Metaverse as, “The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

The prefix “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across. So, the portmanteau of “meta" and “universe", that is, metaverse, would connote a place that is beyond the world or the universe as we know it, one that exists in the virtual realm but feels just as real. Meta also shares its aim for the future, “Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology."

As the name changed, the memes on Twitter too - managed to change.

Digital artist Beeple, who created the world’s first NFT, also joined in on the game.

As did Twitter, which never fails to find the opportune moment.

The name change comes even as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms. Journalist Kim Masters, on Twitter opined, “A Facebook by any other name is still a toxic waste site."

