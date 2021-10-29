Twitter Just Took a 'Meta' Dig at Facebook... Again

The Facebook-Twitter beef just went meta. Facebook’s CEO and founder, Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta.’ The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand (which was not FACEBOOK in all capitals). It added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. The prefix “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across. So, the portmanteau of “meta" and “universe", that is, metaverse, would connote a place that is beyond the world or the universe as we know it, one that exists in the virtual realm but feels just as real. Meta also shares its aim for the future, “Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology."

Following Facebook’s name change, Twitter, also considered its arch-nemesis as a social platform, took a dig at Facebook. “BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter," wrote the official verified handle.

This is not the first time Twitter has taken a dig at Facebook, or even the first time in recent times. On October 5 when all Facebook apps witnessed a global outage, a simple “hello literally everyone" tweet from its official handle nearly an hour after the global outage garnered 2.9 million likes and started an amusing conversation among the biggest brands in the world.

This is also not the first time Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey has openly criticized metaverse. Dorsey had publically took a dig when Facebook and multiple properties owned by it like WhatsApp and Instagram crashed for several hours. Dorsey had took a dig at Facebook through an image where it showed that Facebook’s domain is up for sale. Dorsey quote tweeted it, saying ‘How much?’

Dorsey also recently threw some shade at Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook recently announced a metaverse. Dorsey had commented on a tweet giving the etymology of the term “metaverse," describing it as, “a virtual world owned by corporations where end-users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship."

Dorsey also took a dig at the news, by putting the literal Oxford dictionary definition of ‘meta’: “meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential.

But the Twitter-Facebook beef goes way, way back. All the way back in 2019 when Facebook changed its name to FACEBOOK, with the purpose that it will differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Dorsey had mocked the platform. Twitter, the micro-blogging platform known for its 140 characters (now 280), managed to do throw shade, in just three words, or 69 characters.

