Meta was Facebook Which was Thefacebook Inspired from FaceMash. Head Spinning Yet?

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg ensured on Thursday decided to gave the internet and literally everyone something to talk about as he decided to rebrand the company as ‘Meta’. The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. Zuckerberg,

who made the announcement at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. But was ‘Meta’ the only mega change in the tech giant’s name in all these years? As it turns out, no. A tweet by one Jon Erlichman shared how Facebook was TheFacebook before eventually changing the name to Facebook.

So what happened to TheFacebook? Well, not much, apart from the fact that Zuckerberg just changed the name. As it goes, Zuckerberg, while at Harvard, had built a website called the ‘Facemash’ back in 2003 which was comparable to Hot or Not and used pictures put together from the online ‘face books’ or the student directory with photos and some basic information at Harvard.

The website put two such photos alongside and asked users to choose the “hotter" person". Zuckerberg had faced expulsion and charged with breaching security, violating copyrights and individual privacy due to this but the charges were dropped after a while.

A year later in 2004, Zuckerberg coded a new website which he christened ‘TheFacebook’ and wrote, “It is clear that the technology needed to create a centralized Website is readily available … the benefits are many."

He met Harvard student Eduardo Saverin and they decided to pool in $1,000 in the website and a month later in February 2004, Zuckerberg launched ‘TheFacebook’, originally at thefacebook.com. A year later in 2005, the company dropped the ‘The’ from the name after it bought the domain name Facebook.com for $200,000.

The metaverse refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. This change however does not affect the name of the Facebook social networking service itself.

