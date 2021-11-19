Facing the Music: UK Man Fined Rs1,40,000 for Blaring James Blunt Songs at Night

Being a music fan is one thing but forcing your neighbours to indulge in your music choices may not be such a good idea. A man in England went on to face a hefty £1400 (Rs1,40,319) fine after he blasted James Blunt songs in his neighbourhood. According to a report by the Independent, a resident of Plymouth, Mark Carey played “You’re Beautiful" by Blunt at a very loud volume disrupting the sleep of those living around him, ‘causing them stress, fatigue and anxiety.’

The report mentioned that Carey’s case was heard by Plymouth Magistrates’ Court. During the hearing it was clarified that Carey was not blaring the hit 2004 song because he was going through a hurtful breakup, but simply because he enjoyed the music. Carey seems to be a frequent offender and it is not the first time that he is being issued a warning.

According to Plymouth Herald, the 49-year-old had been the subject of several complaints to the council about loud music. He was given a Community Protection Notice in October 2020 after having ignored three previous letters warning him about his noise levels. The notice served to Carey last year, asked him to not cause or act in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person by way of causing noise which included the playing of music, reported Plymouth Herald.

However, Carey paid no heed to the warnings and the songs continued to play at loud volume. The Plymouth Herald reports that the noise continued on three occasions between July 25 and August 4. Carey’s neighbours also made audio recordings of the music being played at unacceptable levels into the night. The recordings included songs like Timber by Pitbull ft Ke$ha.

After the neighbouring residents shared the audio with the Environmental Health officers, they also issued him with a fixed penalty notice for £100 (Rs10,000). The last straw came when Carey failed to pay that fine and blasted Blunt’s You’re Beautiful. Following this, Environmental Health Officers obtained and executed a warrant and seized three television sets, speakers and other music equipment from Carey’s house. Carey had his case heard in his absence on Monday where he was found guilty of breaching a Community Protection Notice.

