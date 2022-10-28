Factory Worker Unable to Go Home on Chhath Puja Expresses Sorrow in a Song

The four-day festival of Chhath is going to be celebrated around India with much zeal and zest. However, this man would not be able to return home from the factory for Chhath. In a clip now making rounds on Twitter, the labourer can be heard narrating through a song that he is unable to go home because he doesn’t have a train. He lets his mother know that this time he will probably not be home for Chhath. At the same time, he assures her that there is nothing to worry about. The money he gets from working overtime will be put to use to build a home in their village. He also assures her that he will come home soon. The caption translates to “How do I come (home), I don’t have a ticket?".

The song touched the hearts of many and Twitter users mentioned they felt emotional over it. A user came up with a solution for the factory worker’s is problem. The user mentioned that, especially on festive occasions, the government should increase the number of trains and move for extra holidays. The tweet read, “Lok astha ke parv ko dekhte hue government ko adhikatam train dene chahiye tatha extra holidays bhi hona chahiye jise ki log apni astha ko sakar kar sken. (In view of the festival of faith, the government should provide maximum trains and extra holidays so that many people can make their faith come true.)"

The government has already taken many steps to deal with the festive rush. Indian Railways have started over 250 trains for Chhath Puja. According to railway authorities, additional compartments have been attached to nearly 56 trains to increase the number of sleeper berths.

Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and some areas in Madhya Pradesh. It is also celebrated in some regions of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi (Shashti) Devi or Maiya (Mother). It is celebrated twice a year once during the Chaitra month (March-April) and other during the Kartika month (October-November), of the Hindu Lunar calendar.

