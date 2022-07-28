Failing to Get Property in UK, British Gay Couple Buys French Village for Rs 21 Lakh

A British gay couple, after struggling to buy a property in the UK, bought an entire French village for £22,000, which is roughly Rs 21,34,000.

The couple, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward, both landscape gardeners, acquired the hamlet of La Busliere, Normandy, a region in northern France.

Bought in April 2021, the townley teemed with six cottages, two barns, a paddock, a two-story workshop, a well, a cider press, and a communal bread oven. Now, the brit couple is eyeing turning their French hamlet into a luxury holiday site.

The couple said that when one of their friends came to know that they were not getting a house in the UK, he offered them to buy a cottage in this village in France. The couple decided to purchase the entire hamlet.

Reportedly, back home, the pair were living in a caravan in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, as they couldn’t get their hands on the property ladder in the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, Yip said that he and his partner have always lived in a rented place. Owning a house in the UK was “never on the table" as property prices in Kent start at £300,000, which is 2,91,09,521.13 Indian Rupee.

Yip advised that if anyone is thinking of doing something similar, they should “just go for it".

