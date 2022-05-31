Fake Accounts of UPSC Topper Shruti Sharma Mushroom Overnight on Social Media

Just like every year, fake social media accounts of the UPSC exam topper have cropped up this time. Netizens posted how several accounts of this year’s topper, Shruti Sharma, have mushroomed overnight.

“Soon after Shruti Sharma topped UPSC, People started creating fake accounts in her name. Beware!"

“Fake pages being created in the name of #ShrutiSharma #upsctopper 😐🙏. Like this account RENAMED itself to Shruti Sharma IAS 😐 after #upscresult declared."

“One hour hua result ayay hua aur fake account dekho AIR-1 Shruti Sharma kay….kaha sa atay hai yeh log."

“Typical stuff! Now you will see 100s of fake ids in the name of UPSC toppers! This one has stated thanking people already. Report."

“#UPSC CSE 2021 results are out. Congratulations to all rank holders as they set foot to reinforce the steel frame. It is also that time of the year when fake Social Media accounts of the toppers surface and gain traction for a couple of days, especially on Twitter."

This nuisance was highlighted earlier too.

“When real UPSC toppers will come to create accounts on social media, they will not find any username."

Shruti Sharma, a resident of New Delhi has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The IAS to be is a graduate from St. Stephens College of Delhi University. She qualified the examination with History as her optional subject. She has graduated in History (Hons.) from University of Delhi.

After completing her graduation, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). Natively she is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. Sharma is followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively. This year top four ranks have been secured by women. Agarwal is graduate in Economics (Hons.) from University of Delhi and secured second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

