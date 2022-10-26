Fake Mr Bean Has Caused an Unlikely War Between Zimbabwe-Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s dramatic loss to arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener may have rocked their ship but an entire tsunami awaits them when they meet Zimbabwe on Thursday at Perth. Sure, the contest may not witness as many footfalls as the India-Pakistan match did, but there’s already a rivalry brewing between Pakistan and Zimbabwe fans on the microblogging site Twitter.

The reason? Fake Mr Bean.

It all began when Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account shared photos of the players toiling hard ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

“Onto the next challenge," PCB wrote.

This was when a disgruntled Twitter user, seemingly from Zimbabwe, responded to PCB’s tweet saying that they have neither forgotten nor forgiven Pakistan for sending a “fake" Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK (sic)."

When curious fans from Pakistan quizzed the user to explain why he was fuming, the user obliged.

In case you are wondering if you have ended up on the wrong side of the Internet, we don’t blame you.

“Fraud" or not, a man named Asif Muhammad from Pakistan did travel to Zimbabwe in 2016 as reported here and here.

The Pakistani man bears a similarity to the OG Mr Bean character played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson and was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Amid this fiasco, the photos and videos of the “fraud" Mr Bean on his Zimbabwe trip have since gone viral.

In a subsequent video, “Mr Pak Bean" is seen facilitated by cops as fans block the road to get a glimpse of him. He also breaks into Mr Bean moves for the gathered crowd.

And going by the video, it appears that the crowd felt that they got the real deal. But we may never know.

The entire saga was first captured by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Gotoxytop1.

Cricket fans are here for the drama and a few laughs.

Coming back to the action, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has predicted that Pakistan will come hard at his team when the two sides clash at the Perth Stadium on Thursday.

