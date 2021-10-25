'Fake Wedding Guests' is Booming Business in South Korea. Here's How

From planning sangeet to the main function, the wedding planners now take the responsibility for making people’s special day memorable. We all know that the wedding is not limited to officiating the union between two people but is also an opportunity to exhibit their social status. In South Korea, having as many guests as possible in the lively ceremony has become a goal for couples and families. It allows them to prove their popularity.

Taking advantage of this behaviour of people in South Korea, several companies have started “fake wedding guests business". These companies are providing fake guests to people so that the number of people attending the wedding remains big and proves the popularity of couples.

Advertisement

The companies involved in these businesses work like agencies, Dailystar reported. The couples getting married can hire as many people as they want to act as their guests at their wedding ceremony. The organisers of these groups are getting paid to fill empty seats with fake guests at weddings.

South Korea is planning to lift Covid-induced restrictions soon. As the number of new coronavirus cases declines, fake wedding guests agencies are now witnessing a boom in their business. Couples are again planning to hold lavish gatherings with a large number of people at their nuptial ceremony.

According to reports, currently, the government has capped the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 99. Now, the administration is planning to raise the number of people in a gathering to 250 people this week. The government earlier eased the lockdown on October 15.

An operator working at a fake guest agency in Seoul said that the companies are receiving twice the phone calls seeking fake wedding guests than before after the government announced easing lockdown rules on October 15. The companies are also vaccinating people before sending them as guests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.