Family Found Living Secretly in Nevada Children's Museum With a Cache of Weapons

In what comes as a shocking discovery, a Nevada couple was found hiding a cache of weapons and living at the northern Nevada children’s museum where they worked. The couple was found living with their two kids. The 41-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with child neglect and endangerment. He has also been charged with possessing a suppressor and a short barrel rifle.

The authorities discovered the arsenal in a storage room. As per a police report, an AK-47 rifle has been listed. Along with this, three handguns, a pistol, ammunition, knives and a taser have also been listed. The stash also included drug paraphernalia like a bong and a used marijuana joint.

The family was exposed after the man’s 2-year-old child was spotted walking nearby unsupervised, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said. It was not the first time police interacted with the man over his child being left alone. However, this time, the toddler’s older sister gave deputies the museum as their address. Authorities, along with a museum board member, then walked through the property and saw signs of people living there.

Advertisement

As per the investigators, the janitor’s wife, and a museum manager, was also living there. However, they did not identify or say if she would face any charges.

In another museum story, Museums Victoria in Melbourne, Australia has unveiled a new exhibit - Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs. On March 12, the museum unveiled Horridus, the world’s most complete and finely preserved Triceratops for the first time. According to a statement shared by the Museums Victoria, the fossil is 85 percent complete, which is “the most complete real dinosaur fossil in any Australasian Museum." It is named Horridus, after the species name Triceratops Horridus.

The latest fossil exhibition showcases the 67-million-year old remains of the Triceratops. Horridus was an herbivore dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period which was about 145 million to 66 million years ago. With age the Horridus grew into an impressive size. According to the Museums Victoria, the fossil on exhibition contains more than 260 bones and weighs more than 1,000 kilograms. It measures nearly seven meters long and stands over two meters tall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.