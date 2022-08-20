Family in Splits After Dad Accidentally Rents Tiny House For 4 Adults and 2 Dogs

Products don’t always look similar to how they appear online and a family of four experienced it after arriving at the rental accommodation they booked on an internet website. The photos of the place duped a man, JJ Keefe into booking a stay that turned out to be a 114-square-foot tiny house. The family that was accompanied by their two dogs was travelling to Canton, New York to dropping-off their son Aidan at his university.

However, the journey became one of the most memorable ones after they realized the mistake the dad made while making the stay arrangements. The home that was advertised for accommodating four people at a cheap price was a tiny blue house located in the Adirondacks, northern New York. Upon arrival, JJ’s daughter Kylie recorded her family’s hilarious reaction on the property and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

As reported by LADbible, the 25-year-old stated, “My dad saw that it slept four and the cheap price and booked it with no second thought." She reportedly explained that her family laughed hilariously at the situation, “We all laughed when we pulled in and saw the size of the home." New arrangements were made for Kylie and Aiden, while the parents decided to stay back at the tiny house with their dogs. She added, “They said the home was very cramped, but we were all laughing for pretty much our entire trip so It didn’t bother them to stay there."

The hilarious TikTok video went viral in no time and garnered over 32 million views within hours. Not only netizens but popular rental applications including Airbnb and Hilton Hotels stepped in to help the family to provide them with better stay options. Talking about the thunderous response on social media, Kylie told the portal, “When I saw the responses from Arby’s, Hilton, and Airbnb, I was shocked, but thought it was hilarious."

She confirmed that the companies were utterly generous to her and this trip became one of the craziest experiences she has ever had in her life. Notably, the family received a free $500 voucher via Airbnb, meanwhile, Hilton offered them a free stay at a hotel.

