Family Man Writer Had Perfect Clapback to Munawar’s Take on Season 2 of Every Desi Web Series

Munawar Faruqui’s recent tweet has grabbed the attention of the internet but not for good reasons. The stand-up comedian has now got a reply from The Family Man writer following his recent take on Indian web series sequels. Last week, the Lock Upp season one winner had shared a tweet asking why do makers ruin the sequels of Indian web shows.

The tweet had drawn flak from netizens who were quite defensive about their favourite web series. The writer of Amazon Prime’s hit web series The Family Man is the latest one to respond to Faruqui’s tweet and his reply is winning the internet. Suman Kumar, who has written the first and the second seasons of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man, responded to the controversial tweet in a calm and savage way as he wrote, “Excuse me?"

Netizens are enjoying the turn of events on Twitter. One of the users commented on Kumar’s tweet, “Chalo koi toh offend hua. Waise aapka wala exception tha, Sir (Finally, someone is offended. However, your show is an exception Sir)."

Referring to The Family Man, one user commented, “Did someone just say season one is better than season two?"

One user wrote, “Munawar’s tweet is like chemistry, there is always an exception… The Family Man is the one."

The Family Man makers are all set to return with the third season considering the staunch fan following it has garnered over the years. Bajpayee essays the role of Srikant Tiwari, an undercover agent who also has to fulfill his role as a father and a family man. The last season also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

