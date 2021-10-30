Fan Photoshops 'Paddington' Bear Into Scenes from Hollywood Films and Netizens Love It

Social media has emerged as a platform for creatives around the world - from making memes, to posting videos that reveal mind-blowing information, it showcases all. One such creative artist has utilised the Twitter platform to showcase their love for Paddington, the famous animated bear which starred in its eponymous movie in 2014.

Twitter account Jaythechou is dedicated to the duffle coat-wearing hardened ursine criminal Paddington Bear and the belief that the character belongs in every Hollywood movie. Every day, the creator posts a picture of a scene from a Hollywood movie and in it they photoshop Paddington. The consistent dedication of the Twitter user has been noticed by several tweeples who share their thoughts on the user’s creativity.

On Friday, Jaythechou photoshopped Paddington into a scene from the 2018 movie The Meg. This was the 234th day that the user photoshopped Paddington into another Hollywood movie.

https://twitter.com/jaythechou/status/1453964954952814592?s=20

Commenting on the tweet, users have shared suggestions for their next tweet. As one user requested, “Please do Birdman."

https://twitter.com/sillypilled1/status/1453979518234890240?s=20

Another user suggested, “Idea for a photo: Schindler’s List. Black and white photo, and only Paddington’s red hat is red. Refer to the girl in the red coat motif throughout the movie."

https://twitter.com/AdAKaR83/status/1453971674500517898?s=20

With JaytheChou’s imagination, Paddington has been able to make its appearance in several iconic Hollywood movies like American Psycho, Scream, Night of the Living Dead, Paranormal Activity and more.

https://twitter.com/jaythechou/status/1433627273408638976?s=20

The user photoshopped Paddington right next to Drew Barrymore’s screaming face in the scene from iconic 1996 movie Scream. Commenting on the tweet, one user wrote, “Two of my favourite movies combined. Someone took his sandwiches now he will take your life." It should be noted that the character of Paddington, inspired from the British story books for children, is an avid consumer of sandwiches.

https://twitter.com/jaythechou/status/1448113232153960453?s=20

https://twitter.com/CaoimheHerron/status/1448345054834221068?s=20

In one of the tweets, the Paddington fan also photoshopped the bear into an intense scene from the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die. Paddington is seen all scared as he was photoshopped next to Daniel Craig in the scene. Complimenting the creation, one user wrote, “I love Paddington’s expression."

https://twitter.com/jaythechou/status/1443412757685014530?s=20

https://twitter.com/GrannyScopp/status/1451842307821604864?s=20

Have you checked out the recent tweets from this Paddington fan?

