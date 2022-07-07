Fans Start Petition to Bring Back This Character From 'Stranger Things' Season Four Finale

The season finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things season four Volume 2, has left many fans dismayed because it came with the demise of a key character. To cope with the killing of Eddie Munson in the season finale, several fans have started a petition online seeking his resurrection in the fifth season of Stranger Things. Eddie, played by actor Joseph Quinn, was the leader of Hellfire Club who played a crucial role in saving the kids in the Upside Down world during the finale. Eddie, who played the guitar to Metallica’s Master of Puppets, had a terrifying death as he was attacked by a whole flock of seething interdimensional bat monsters in the Upside Down.

Advertisement

Now more than 26,400 fans have signed a petition on Change.org to bring back Stranger Things 4 breakout character. The petition title reads, “Bring Eddie Munson back." Explaining their reason to bring back Eddie, the petition mentioned, “This is a petition I have started to bring back fan favourite Eddie Munson. The Duffer Brothers have unfairly killed him off and many other fans and I think he deserves to be brought back and not just as a flashback, please sign this petition to spread awareness."

https://www.change.org/p/bring-eddie-munson-back-609ec489-67c0-4276-b302-f160415d10db

Advertisement

Those who have watched the latest season of Stranger Things must have noticed how Eddie went through a significant character development. He initially came off as something of a bully before Chrissy Cunningham became possessed and was violently killed in front of his eyes by Vecna. Eddie was on the run as the primary suspect for most of the season. He also admitted that his first instinct when there is trouble is to run away. But he bravely sacrifices himself to save his new friends, specifically his best friend, Dustin Henderson in the season finale.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Quinn responded to speculations whether his character will make a comeback in the fifth season via flashback or alternate reality. The British actor said, “You know, anything is possible, and I’d be up for anything. So yeah, we’ll see."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.