Fans Think Noah Schnapp's Character Wore Apple Watch in Stranger Things, Here is The Truth

The latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been creating buzz for more than one reason. From killing off a crucial character in the series to re-introducing GenZ with the eighties hit songs, the Duffer Brothers’ creation has been all things nostalgic and emotional. However, recently a Twitter user wondered if Stranger Things has done a blunder like Game of Thrones did with the Starbucks cup.

A tweet user earlier this month shared a screengrab from the show where Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, rocked a full 1980s fit and completed it with what looked like an Apple watch. Now the smartwatch did not drop until 2014, and this was clearly a glitch in the timeline that the show is set in. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user wrote, “What?? Is that an Apple watch in 1986??? Stranger Things."

Another user expressed their disbelief at the sight and the obvious “slip-up" that took place during the scene. The tweet read, “Checked out Stranger Things, did Will have an Apple Watch or am I tripping?

A third one wrote, “I cannot unsee Will is definitely wearing an Apple watch at 40 mins in Episode 9 right ?????"

However, it turns out that before Apple watch, the eighties cool kids used to wear a similar-looking product called Qbert Nelsonic Game Watch. The structure of the watch bears an uncanny resemblance to the modern-day smartwatches. The Qbert Nelsonic watch is a handheld game watch from the 1980s, fitting the retro theme of the series perfectly. Considering the GenZ audience was unaware of several cool things from the eighties including Kate Bush’s hit song Running Up The Hill and Metallica’s Master of Puppets, this should not be a surprise.

A user commented on one of the tweets and shared, “That’s a Nelsonic Qbert." Another one shared in response, “Yes looks like it, but at that moment I had no clue. Plus the strap looked like one of Apple’s."

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season four was released on Netflix on July 1.

