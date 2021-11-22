Fanta Maggi: Street Vendor's Twist to India's 2am Snack is Giving Desis the Chills

It is now safe to say that Maggi is more of an emotion than food. It attacks our palate with its lip-smacking spices and satisfies our cravings at times when no other food can. Be it the midnight craving Maggi or the one you eat atop the mountains, every experience with this noodle feels special. Citing the popularity of these instant noodles, it is only natural that people experiment with them boundlessly. Today, we bring to one such experiment with our beloved two-minute noodle that might scar you for life. Even if the noodles do not taste bad, the preparation might be hard to digest. A street vendor in Ghaziabad makes noodles that he claims are making great sales. The speciality about the Maggi prepared by him is that he cooks it in Fanta. Yes, a beverage that goes well with Maggi is in Maggi in this case.

The video of the bizarre yet interesting recipe was shared on YouTube by a food vlogger named ‘Foodie Incarnate.’ In the video, the vendor is seen adding oil and veggies to a heating pan. He stir-fries them and then pulls out a bottle of Fanta. He pours the drink into the pan and dips the noodle cakes in this weird mixture. The noodles boil in the cold drink, and a few minutes later (not two) is ready to be served.

Watch the video here, at your own risk:

Since shared, the video has garnered more than 2.7 lakh views and has garnered roughly 16,000 likes. The comment section of the video contains all kinds of emotions from people who witnessed this peculiar preparation of Maggi. While some defended the recipe saying it might look bizarre but taste good, some users outright rejected the recipe and despised its existence.

“Once upon a time, the cook was a chemical engineering student," wrote one user. Another wrote, “Is the vlogger alive after eating this." One user commented, “I think we will soon se Pepsi Chai." Honestly, that is one dangerous comment.

Well, we are still contemplating if the existence of Fanta Maggi is something that we can live with. What about you? Would you dare to try it?

