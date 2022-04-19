Far from the Madding Crowd: This House on a US Island Can be Yours for Rs 3 Crore

If the two years of coronavirus pandemic have made you a misanthropic, a new property up for sale in Wohoa Bay, Maine, US might be your perfect getaway destination. The one-bedroom house located in the remote coastal area on the shores of the Atlantic ocean is far away from the bustling crowds of city life and keeps you closer to nature. The house could be yours for $3,99,000 (approx Rs 3 crore).

The property listed on digital real estate website Zillow was built in 2009 and comes with no heat fuel for those cold nights and offers no vehicle storage, no driveway, and no garage. However, there is WiFi connection on the island, and you will have your source of entertainment. Pictures of the house situated at Duck Ledges Island show that there is ample sunlight that enters the wooden house and it is fully furnished as well. Your stay at the place is perfect for a weekend getaway when you just want to watch seals and other marine creatures living their life.

The listing on Zillow also informed that the property comes with good anchorage and good landing points at any tide. “Mooring included adjacent the island and just a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility."

This is not the first time such a house has been up for sale on a real estate website. Last year, a lonely house built in the 19th century was available for £1.5 million (Rs 15 crore). Known as the “most remote house" of England, the property was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years.

The Skiddaw House, near Keswick in Cumbria, located in the Lake District is 3.5 miles from the nearest road. The property had no building or house in sight across the 3,000-acre Skiddaw Forest. However, the house itself comprised six bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining room and three spacious reception rooms. There was no TV, internet, or mobile phone connectivity, not even electricity was available.

