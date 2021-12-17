Faridabad Bypass Road to Get Butterfly Park Along its Stretch Soon

Faridabad bypass road will soon get a butterfly garden along its stretch. The forest department is mulling over the plan to contrast a park and has inspected the area. A detailed project report will surface this week. The park will have walking paths, flora familiar to the butterflies, and two water bodies, to make the space hospitable for these attractive pollinators, reported Times of India. Some plants that attract butterflies and enhance their breeding will be planted across the garden. These will include marigold, potter weed, balloon plants, custard apple, among others. The water bodies will help recharge the groundwater through percolation. The garden will be developed along a stretch of 1.8 kilometres.

Butterflies are an indicator of a healthy environment and a robust ecosystem. When it comes to conservation, butterflies lead the parade since areas rich in butterflies are generally rich in other invertebrates. Other than being indicators and pollinators, butterflies also play a pivotal role in the food chain and foster as prime prey for insectivores such as birds and bats.

“They collectively provide a wide range of selfless environmental benefits such as pollination and natural pest control,” Raj Kumar, divisional forest officer, told TOI. Kumar said that the park is an important project for the area as the place we become a diverse habitat for multiple faunas such as Nilgai, Jackal, Indian Small Civet, snakes, skunks.

In addition, the area where the garden will be constructed is running dry of groundwater at the rate of three feet per year, the report added. Therefore, the water bodies in the garden will act as groundwater recharge zones. The forest officials said that more such groundwater recharge zones will appear with time.

The forest department aims to finish the project in two years and hopes that the garden will become a natural landscape where people can come to take a break from the urban hustle. Two years’ time is projected since the park will have trees native to the Aravali Mountain range, which takes time to grow.

