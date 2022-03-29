Faridabad Man Converts his Bicycle into Momo Cart, Impresses Internet with his Ingenuity

A man can defeat all odds if he is truly passionate to pursue his dreams and courtesy to the internet we often witness inspiring stories of people who rise from their humble roots and overcome the obstacles. With that being said, the internet has brought forth another inspiring video, which was shared by food blogger Foody Vishal on his YouTube channel, and the video is winning millions of hearts on the internet. In the video, a man from West Bengal, who wanted to sell momos in Faridabad but couldn’t find a space, creatively uses his cycle to sell the street food.

We all have witnessed street food like gol gappe and bhel being sold on cycles, but we have hardly come across anyone selling momos on a cycle. The creative thinking of the momo seller has given rise to a makeshift cycle-momo shop which is a compact and functional system. Obviously, the man can’t carry the stove on his cycle, so he carries hot momos within the steamer, which is in a bucket with a label on it, “Garam Momos" (hot momos). The label on the bucket makes it easier for the people to know that he is selling the momos.

On the handles of his cycle, the man carries all the required things. On one of the handles, he hangs the much loved spicy red chutney in a milk can, along with the jar of mayonnaise. And on the other handle, he hangs a bag that carries all the things required to serve the dish like disposable plates. This is not all. In a bid to avoid litter on the streets, he also carries dustbin bags for people and it appears that he has thought everything through. Needless to say, the video is being loved by all, so far it has more than 315k views and has garnered over 17k likes.

Earlier, social media introduced us to Mumbai’s Srinivas Dosawala, who for the last 27 years has been selling hundred different types of dosas on a cycle. Srinivas has a small setup of a gas stove, a single tawa, and several containers filled with different ingredients. The video of Srinivas is making the rounds of the internet and his dedication continues to amuse netizens.

You can watch the video here:

What are your views about the videos? Would you like to try these dishes?

