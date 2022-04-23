Farmer Claims Terrifying 'Bigfoot' Attacked Ranch in the Middle of the Night

An ex-farmer from Canada has recalled an incident from 1981 claiming that she encountered Bigfoot, a creature that is still largely a mystery to mankind. Jacqueline Lange, who was a ranch helper back in 1981 in Canada, revisited her encounter with a strange creature that had interrupted her work with a large growl in her direction. Since the horses were all bolted, the growl couldn’t have been theirs she claimed. The Daily Star reported Lange saying that she used to work on a horse farm in Manitoba. One night when she went to the oat shed during winters, she heard a wham against the back wall. She said that it “scared the s**t out" of her and she left the shed in the expectation to see the geldings but there weren’t any.

Jacqueline added, “I then heard shuffling next to me in the shadows behind the shed. I backed up until I could see a head and shoulders taller than the line of the shed. It looked one way, then the other and turned back staring at me." Jacqueline then heard a growl from the creature, which wasn’t a screaming one but a rumble and she could feel it vibrating in her chest. She then panicked and ran for the barn to get her helper and tell what she had just witnessed.

Jacqueline claims to not have been the only witness and a bunch of farmers ran back with pitchforks to challenge the beast.

Bigfoot researcher Matt Moneymaker suggests that the description of the creature by Jacqueline matches their research, and he finds no reason for the story to be fictional.

This isn’t the only time there has been a sighting of Bigfoot. British explorer Eric Earle Shipton took a photo while trekking through the Himalayas in 1951. The photo was of a footprint that allegedly belonged to a Yeti. In October 2012, a group of siblings went on a hike in Provo Canyon and started filming a strange creature they claimed to be a Bigfoot. In 2007, a hunter named Rick Jacobs captured some incredibly clear photos of a creature he claimed to be Bigfoot in Pennnsylvania’s Allengheny national Forest.

Such sightings make incline us to believe that the legend of Bigfoot might actually be true but claims of Bigfoot’s existence are still unclear and the research on the creature’s existence continues.

