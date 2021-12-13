Farmer Couple from Karnataka Tie 'Mangalsutra' Around Each Other's Neck in Unique Wedding

Weddings can incur a lot of expenses. They definitely are occasions of celebration but expenditure in various ceremonies have pushed families into never-ending debt. Also, even after centuries, the rituals haven’t changed and equality hasn’t been practised as they should have been. Here is a wedding ceremony that tried its bit to bring in that change and is certainly a role model. The unique wedding took place at Chamrajnagar in Karnataka yesterday where the bride and the groom both tied mangalsutra around each other’s neck. Amruthabhumi, the place where farm laws fighter Prof M D Nanjundaswamy was laid to rest, witnessed this unique wedding.

Any Hindu wedding will have hymn chants, music and dance to celebrate the occasion. But the wedding of Prithvi and Shoba took place amid the ‘vachanas’, which are sacred teachings of various saints across centuries. While the groom tied a traditional thaali (mangalsutra) around the bride’s neck, the bride also tied a rudrakshi mangalasutra around the groom. The couple took the oath of equality and began their lives together.

Known as Vachana Kalyanotsava, this is a unique and simple method where two people take their oaths on the lines of the vachanas. Prithvi is a young farmer and has immense trust in the vachanas. His father, Honnuru Prakash, is the district head of the farmers’ union. “I have seen several instances where farmers go bankrupt or incur a heavy debt just to get married. In order to break that, we decided to start a unique tradition with our son. Hopefully many couples will follow this and live a meaningful life," he said.

