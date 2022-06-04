Fascinated About Trains? See If You Know These Details About Coaches

Raise your hand if you are someone who is fond of a train journey? Well, we think everyone loves to go on a train journey. Don’t we? From the chai-chai to the tracks amidst the green field, the train journey has a different flavour altogether. Well, today, we are going to talk about the amount that is being spent to build a coach or an engine.

To build a Rajdhani express, it cost the authorities around 75 crores. Whereas, the cost of a passenger train is about 50 crores. However, express trains, with 24 coaches, fall under a different price bracket.

The engine is the most expensive part of a train, and the total price of the train depends on the facilities available for each coach. In case, it is a general passenger train the total amount will be less than that of a sleeper. The price for AC coaches increases by a multitude, from fitting glass to adding all the features, the total price depends on the amenities and facilities.

Advertisement

Indian National Railways expects to add a new set of 16-coach semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, 2 of which will start their journey in August. They are expected to cost around Rs 115 crores each, according to officials. The railways have a target of manufacturing 75 such trains by August 2023.

Indian Railways also recently proposed a bullet train project which is said to cost Rs 1.10 lakh crores. The train is said to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and should be operational by 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.