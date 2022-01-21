‘Father Forgive Me’: Snoop Dogg Once Used Paper from the Bible to Smoke Weed

When you know you have done something questionable, it is usually best to not let the skeleton come out of your closet and bury it deep inside. But famous rapper Snoop Dogg did not seem to think so when he resurfaced an old interview of his, in which he had been confessing to doing something that could be deemed sacrilegious. Apparently, he used paper from the Holy Bible to smoke weed.

Making an appearance at Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio station a few years ago, the rapper was asked by radio host Charlamagne tha God if he had ever used paper from the Bible to roll a joint. Snoop Dogg paused for a moment and then decided to come up clean. Talking about an incident from 1996 when he and his friends were in London, he said they ran out of paper but they wanted to smoke weed real bad. That is when he and his friends decided to use the first page of the Bible. They cut it into five different pieces to make five different joints from it. He was quick to clarify that they did not want to demean the Holy Scripture and hence they only used the first page of the holy book.

“Father forgive me", he said at the end of his little confession.

Snoop Dogg probably shared the interview as part of a fun throwback but his fans were not amused. For most of them, it was a step too far. One user commented that Snoop Dogg and his gang were ‘going to hell’ for what they did. Another one said that this act was beyond foul. A third wrote: ‘This is not cool homie.’ Then there were some who made hilarious comments like, ‘I heard of Jesus turning water into wine, but Bible papers into blunts is a new New Testament type miracle.’

