Father Shaves Head For Daughter Who had Brain Surgery; Internet Gets Emotional

A picture of a man with his little daughter is going viral on the Internet these days, but the truth behind the photo will break your heart.

Figen, a Twitter user, recently posted an emotional photo of a father and daughter. In the picture, the hair of the daughter is missing and she also has stitch marks on her head. Her father’s hair is also missing and he, too, has similar marks on his head. The father is standing with his daughter with his head next to hers.

However, News18 has not independently verified the picture and the story behind it. The identity of the person in the photo as well as of his daughter is unknown.

Advertisement

The caption above the photo reads, “The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry!" The father, according to the viral photo, cut his hair like the child to boost his daughter’s morale post the surgery and also made a stitch mark on his head.

Here is the link to the picture posted on Twitter-

The photo is going viral on the internet and has been liked by over 7,000 people. It has also been retweeted by over 1,000 people on the micro-blogging site.

While some viewers are praising the father in the video, many others are getting emotional. A lot of internet users are also questioning the photo’s authenticity.

According to one user, brain surgery is not performed by cutting half the hair of the head. Many people are also showering love and blessings on the little girl, wishing her a healthy recovery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.