Fed up with Tenants Not Paying Rent, New York Landlord Hung a Banner Shaming Them

In a bid to embarrass their tenants who were allegedly not paying the rent, a landlord in New York resorted to hanging a banner announcing “my tenants on the first floor are not paying rent". The tenants Marie and Eugene Lamour and their daughter Kathia have been living in the two-family home owned by Calvin and Jean Thompson in New York for quite a while. However, the Thompsons hiked the rent from $1,800 to $ 1,900 last July which the Lamours did not approve, New York Post reported.

As the Lamours did not want to pay the 5% hike, Kathia tried to resolve the matter by ‘dropping off $1,800 in rent’ instead of paying the new amount. But according to Kathia, the landlords refused to accept the amount. Irked by this, the tenants then stopped paying the rent altogether.

Now, the Thompsons have accused their tenants of owing them $17,000 in rent. Talking about the hike in rent, Thompson’s son, Calvin Junior said that “I don’t think a $100 dollar increase for almost a decade of living is reasonable." Reportedly, the Thompsons even began the process to evict the family but haven’t been able to do so due to nearly 2 lakh pending eviction cases in the city.

At last, with no option left to tackle the problem, the Thompsons hung a banner outside the house to shame the tenants. “The signs are very embarrassing and shameful for them," said Calvin Junior. He added that their method seemed to be affecting the Lamours. According to him, Kathia once tried to cut the sign down while she even avoided calling an Uber right in front of the house.

Calvin also highlighted that there were many landlords like him who were suffering due to backlog eviction cases. He claimed that Kathia was taking advantage of the situation and wanted to get away without paying the rent. Meanwhile, Kathia, who earns $ 46,731 working for the city Department of Social Services, claimed that the Thompsons were fooling her into paying the increased rent.

