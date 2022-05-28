'Feel For Him': Fans Stand With Virat Kohli after Trolls Blame Him for RCB's IPL Curse

Love him or hate him but you cannot deny the fact that a part of each and every fan in India perhaps wanted to see Virat Kohli on the winning side for once in the IPL but fate had other plans. With a quiet season with the bat, the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore faltered once again during Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. On the big night and with high expectations from him, Kohli could muster only 7 runs off 8 balls and then saw himself edge one off Prasidh Krishna, pouched comfortably by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

With Kohli’s departure and Jos Buttler stealing the show with fourth hundred this season in what turned out to be a breezy run-chase, “Chokli" began trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

However, a section of Twitter users came forward in Kohli’s defense, stating that the 33-year-old cricketer wanted to win the IPL trophy as much as his fans did.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli Trolled Mercilessly On Social Media, Fans Trend ‘Chokli’

After Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy’s sensational bowling, Jos Buttler played a special knock (106 not out off 60) and led Rajasthan Royals to IPL 2022 final with a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Friday.

It will be Rajasthan Royals’ first IPL final since 2008, when they won the title under the captaincy of legendary Shane Warne. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will now face Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the final at the same stadium in front of a huge crowd on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.