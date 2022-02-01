‘Fevicol or Alcohol’: Harsh Goenka Asks What’s Better for Bonding, Adhesive Brand Replies

Industrialist Harsh Goenka stays connected with his fans and followers via regular shares on his Twitter handle. The Chairman of RPG Enterprises often opens discussion on current and significant happenings around the world. In one of his recent posts, he asked a very interesting question. Known for his unique approach, when it comes to expressing insights and thoughts, Goenka posed a query, which managed to garner multiple reactions from other users of the micro-blogging platform. The question, which went viral in no time read, “Just a question: What’s better for bonding – fevicol or alcohol?" The esteemed entrepreneur’s amusing post was met with hilarious and thought-provoking replies. While sharing the tweet, Goenka tagged the 63-year-old adhesive brand owned by Pidilite Industries Limited. Fevicol decided to respond to the businessman’s benign post via its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!"

The witty exchange tickled many funny bones, eliciting several likes and tons of comments.

Fevicol is a household name in India, popular for its clever and cheeky marketing campaign. The term is alternatively used as an adjective by people for “fixing", or “mending".

Goenka, whose Twitter feed is always up to speed with current updates, did not miss lauding Rafael Nadal’s record 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2022. “Comeback to end all comebacks. The GOAT, today we saw his fighting spirit, his style," tweeted the business tycoon.

Recently, a post shared by him ahead of the upcoming Budget 2022-23 went viral. The interesting and informative post included a video featuring comic duos Abbott & Costello, highlighting “some calculations."

A few days ago, another wacky tweet made its way online via Goenka’s social media handle. He shared a video by the World Economic Forum and confessed he is addicted to a puzzle game amid the Omicron wave. The game is none other than Wordle, which has taken the internet by storm.

The Twitter post titled “Food for the brain" read, “If banana bread was the craze in the first Covid wave, Dalgona coffee in the second, it’s Wordle in the Omicron wave!"

