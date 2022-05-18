Fiesta of Firsts: Netizens Share Stories of What They Did With Their First Salary

A question asked by an IAS officer on Twitter has created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. Awanish Sharan, a civil officer from Chhattisgarh cadre, popped a question asking what people did with their first salary.

First salary, being one of the most awaited of all “firsts," sparked a different zeal in netizens which resulted in multiple answers churning out amazing things people did with their first salary.

Take a look:

The tweet kickstarted a whole fiesta of stories and things people did with their first salary. Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan, shared that he donated his first salary of Rs 51,000 to his village. The money was used to build a cowshed.

IAS officer Jitin Yadav shared that he got a check for his first salary which he gave to his mother.

One story mentioned that after buying a phone for father and a saree for mother, among other expenses, the user was left with nothing at the end of the month.

Another user shared that they took their parents shopping and had “loads of ice cream."

One user said that he used to take rent money from parents but then paid his rent from his first salary. This guy partied with his mother with the first salary.

Here are some more tweets in the “first salary" thread.

This is the first time that “first salary trended on Twitter and garnered netizens’ reactions. A similar question popped up asking users about their first salary, the source, and the age at which the users got it.

While many have already gotten their first salary, many are yet to reach the pedestal. But whenever it happens is bound to be with you for entirety of your lives.

