FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazilian Fan from Jalpaiguri Names His Home 'Brazil House'

FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun in Qatar, and the excitement is not only for football lovers across the country but also for Bengalis. The popular song “Shob Khelar Shere Bangalir Tumi Football" has taken over. After the start of the World Cup on Sunday, excitement has gripped Jalpaiguri. In the Jalpaiguri district, although the winter is arriving, the World Cup craziness is rising. Meanwhile, the excitement at Brazil House in Jalpaiguri has crossed all limits.

Ranjan Pal is a resident of Maskalai Bari area of Ward No. 22 of Jalpaiguri Municipality. He is a businessman by profession. His house is known as “Brazil House". The colour of the house is yellow-green, wrapped in the Brazilian flag. Ranjan’s son Riju is a football lover and blind fan of Brazil. That’s why Ranjan named his home Brazil House as a gift. About Eight to eighty people gathered to see the well-decorated Brazil House. The family is happy. Riju’s father Ranjan Pal said, “My son’s happiness is the biggest delight to me. My son’s favourite sport is football. His favourite team is Brazil. Therefore, we decorated the whole house with the colours and flags of the country of Brazil and named it Brazil House." He also said, “Riju is a differently abled child. He can’t play on the playground by himself but he enjoys watching the game on TV."

Riju, along with his family, as well as the people of the neighbourhood, enjoy the battle of the playground. Riju’s mother said, “The house was decorated two days before the start of the FIFA World Cup. It is decorated every year. The house has been turned into a Brazilian house to make my son happy. His joy doubles when he sees the Brazilian game." The family is hopeful that Brazil will win the World Cup this time.

