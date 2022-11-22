FIFA World Cup 2022: Budweiser to Give Beer Stock to Winning Country After Alcohol Ban in Qatar

The host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar revised its policy on alcohol sales during the month-long tournament. Qatar imposed a prohibition on selling alcohol just a few days ahead of the start of the tournament. The decision, however, has not gone down well with the beer brand, Budweiser which has been one of the official sponsors of the tournament for the past few editions. Budweiser intended to provide the beers both at stadiums and fan zones during the game.

With the ban on alcohol sales, Budweiser is left with a huge inventory of beer despite having a $70 million sponsorship deal with FIFA. What will happen to this stockpile is a possible question. Now, the company has decided to give the stock away to the country winning the football World Cup. Budweiser’s Twitter account put out a tweet stating that the country that wins the FIFA World Cup 2022 also wins the massive stockpile of beer. “New Day, New Tweet. Winning country gets the Buds. Who will get them?" read the tweet. A picture of the large stockpile kept in a warehouse

During the four-week tournament, the company was Initially allowed to sell alcoholic beer inside the ticketed area around each of the eight stadiums, three hours before and one hour after each game. But now, it can only serve its alcohol-free alternative, Bud Zero, at World Cup venues.

A Fox Sports report claims that FIFA could suffer a $70 million loss because of the beer prohibition. The company has a World Cup sponsorship agreement worth around $112 million with FIFA. Additionally, Budweiser has a 2026 World Cup sponsorship agreement of up to $170 million.

Speaking about the subject of the overturned ruling at a news conference on Saturday, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, claimed that FIFA had been unsuccessful in getting the Qatari government to uphold the original decision to permit the sale of alcohol within designated areas of the stadium.

The prohibition came as no surprise given that the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar, a conservative Muslim country with strong limits on alcohol consumption, which is prohibited in public.

