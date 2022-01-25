'Fight Club' Has a Completely Different Ending in China, Here's What Happens

The 1999 cult classic, Fight Club, showcases the edifices of capitalism tumbling down at the end, as the ‘Project Mayhem’ gradually destroys the consumerism prevalent in the nation. This unconventionally-ending movie is one of the best works of the postmodern era. Recently, the movie saw an online release in China through a platform called ‘Tencent Video,’ in which the ending of the movie was changed entirely to maintain the sanctity of law and order of the Republic of China, reported Vice. If you have seen the movie, you must know that Fight Club ends with a scene where the protagonist and the female lead are standing opposite a glass window, watching large buildings collapse. The ending displays the success of the protagonist’s anarchist plan called ‘Project Mayhem,’ devised to destroy capitalism.

However, as the movie entered Chinese borders, the ending was altered to show that law is supreme and trumps all “malevolent intentions and actions". In the Tencent version of the movie, the explosion scene at the end is entirely removed, and, in its place, a text tells that the plan was obstructed by the police and that the buildings never collapsed.

“Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” read the text. It added that after Tyler was apprehended by the police, he was sent to a “lunatic asylum” and received psychological treatment. The text ended with, “He was discharged from the hospital in 2012.”

As per the report by Vice, the Chinese microblogging site Weibo went abuzz with the text’s screenshot spreading like wildfire. While many users criticised the censorship, many imagined scenarios of similar movies such as Ocean’s 11 and Godfather, where law and order trumped all vicious plans.

This is not the first time that Chinese censorship has changed the movie entirely. In the past, something similar happened with the 2005 movie Lord Of War.

