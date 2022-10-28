Fight Over 'Rasgulla' During Agra Wedding Leaves 22-year-old Man Dead, Five Injured

At a wedding feast in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a young man was stabbed to death during a brawl over ‘Rasgulla’. The death of the wedding guest occurred after a serious fight broke out. The police later arrived at the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem. As per a report in Times Now, the Police are currently investigating the matter.

The incident took place in Etmadpur on Wednesday. A wedding feast was organised at Vinayak Bhawan, when the intense brawl broke out so much so that the guests started throwing plates at each other.

The SHO of Etmadpur, Sarvesh Kumar said, “Isman Ahmed’s two daughters were getting married to Wakar Ahmed’s sons. An argument erupted between the families over ‘rasgullas’ not being served. Things turned ugly when youngsters from both sides started throwing plates and chairs at each other," reported the Times of India.

Soon the fight escalated and turned into a fistfight. Watching the fight escalate, people from both sides of the wedding also joined in and began attacking each other with spoons and knives. During this incident, one man was stabbed to death. The police were immediately notified. Upon arriving at the scene, they tried to convince all parties involved to calm down. The forensic team was also notified and was immediately tasked with collecting the samples and other evidence.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta said, “The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife. Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post-mortem," as per PTI.

Five people injured in the brawl were sent to the Community Health Centre in Etmadpur, the police said. Sunny was one of them. The victim’s family has also filed a complaint. However, no arrest has been made so far.

