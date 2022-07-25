Filipino Man Travels With Pillow Having Wife’s Face, Internet Loves Him

At the beginning of July, Raymond and Joanne Fortunado planned a trip to Coron in the Philippines. Joanne, who is a freelance model, had to bail out and cancel her travel plan with her husband due to work commitments, reports a Philippine media outlet, Kami,

But this didn’t dishearten Raymond, who went on the scheduled vacation without her. To mark her presence, he took a pillow with his wife’s face printed on it. Raymond made sure he included the pillow in his entire travel diary to Coron as he travelled around the breathtaking island. He went to the romantic distance with the pillow. Taking to his Facebook handle, he shared a series of photos of him travelling with the pillow.

In the album, he added photos from the sky to water. He shared a snap sitting with the pillow on the plane and one he clicked at its aisle. He even took the pillow along with him to tourist destinations, local markets, breakfasts and even in the pool. The husband even insisted other people click a picture with the pillow.

Here take a look at his post:

It is said that Raymond made a promise to his wife that he would be taking her along whenever he travels somewhere and he indeed kept it. The pillow is a gift from his wife. The series of photos shared by him are now making rounds over the internet and have left netizens in a split.

It is also said that while he argued with his partner on an issue before he jetted off on the vacation, she soon came around and even received him at the airport and clicked a photo with the pillow sportingly.

