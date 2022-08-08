Find Out The 'Sneaky' Dog Hiding in The Bedroom

Social media platforms are filled with a variety of optical illusions that often leave us confused. From spotting objects to solving puzzles that talk about our personalities, there are various kinds of optical illusions online. They’re so addictive that sometimes you are forced to sit for hours until they are solved. A similar optical illusion has resurfaced on the internet, where you need to spot a dog hiding under the bed cover.

The picture might look very normal and easy to solve, but when you dive deep into it, the patterns and folds of the bed make for such good camouflage, that finding the dog becomes a task. The picture was discovered on Reddit, a social media platform. The photo showed an unorganized room. It had a blanket and a bedsheet that were both wrinkled and the dog was hiding under the blanket. If you were in the room, you could easily figure out where the dog was. But since it is a picture, it might take you some time to spot the ‘sneaky’ dog.

Advertisement

If you haven’t been able to find the dog, take a closer look at the picture, the dog is relaxing under the blanket on the left side of the frame. Everything else in the photo is just a distraction for you to take longer to figure out where the dog is. Zooming in and looking at each component is the best way to solve this optical illusion.

The picture, which was initially shared two years back, has garnered a lot of comments from the netizens. One social media user wrote, “He or she looks very comfy. That or they were purposely playing a hiding game lol," while another one commented, “This is one of the most wholesome things I ever seen". A third one said, “Yup! I almost posted where is the dog?! Then got determined and finally found it. Haha."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here